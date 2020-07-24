Gunmen abduct Police inspector, five others in Adamawa

In a commando-style operation, suspected kidnappers in the early hours of Thursday abducted a police inspector, an incumbent counsellor representing Koma ward, a businessman, and two women in Koma, Jada local government of Adamawa State.

According to sources in Koma, they identified the victims as inspector Yakubu; Hon Bulus Geofery (the counsellor for Koma Ward); Hammanjidda Hammanjalo, Hajiya Amina and two wives of a popular hunter, identified as Hassan in the area.

Another abductee identified as Wawu, was allegedly gunned down by the assailants as they moved the abductees into the bush as he was said to have attempted to challenge the kidnappers.

“The men came in large numbers and took their time to visit the victims in their respective homes and whisked them away at gunpoint unchallenged.

“They seemed not to be in a hurry as they picked their victims one after the other.

“They visited the house of Malam Hassan who is one of the popular hunters in the area probably to kill him but they didn’t meet him in his house, so they abducted his two wives,” a source disclosed.

In confirming the abduction, the Adamawa Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said the command was on the move against the assailants.

The Police, in conjunction with the local hunters, are currently on the trail of the suspects.

‘’We want to assure all those concerned that we will get the victims freed and the suspects arrested,” he said.

