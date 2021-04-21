Gunmen abduct scores of students at Kaduna varsity | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly invaded a private institution, Greenfield University, in Kaduna State and abducted scores of students.

The gunmen attacked the institution at about 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday night and whisked away the students.

The former Senator who represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, confirmed the incident on his verified Twitter handle.

He wrote: “The fresh report that bandits have attacked and kidnapped many students at the Greenfield University along Kaduna-Abuja road is yet another tragedy.

“Proprietors of schools within this axis need to read the signs. Even most of us have abandoned our farms to the care of God.”

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Muhammad Jalige, who confirmed the incident to Ripples Nigeria, said the number of the abducted students has not been ascertained.

Jalige added that a roll call was being conducted by the school authority to ascertain the identity and number of the abducted students.

