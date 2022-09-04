Gunmen abduct scores of travellers in Ondo

Gunmen on Saturday abducted scores of travellers along the Benin-Owo Expressway in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims were traveling on a Coastal bus to Benin City, Edo State, when they were waylaid by the criminals on the axis.

The hoodlums who brandished dangerous weapons shot sporadically into the air before whisking the victims to an unknown destination.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday.

She said the police operatives and personnel of other security agencies are on the kidnappers’ trail.

