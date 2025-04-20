Gunmen abduct seven Abuja-bound passengers in Kwara ambush

Seven passengers travelling from Abuja to Offa in Kwara State were abducted on Saturday when gunmen ambushed their Toyota Sienna passenger vehicle on the Obbo-Aiyegunle/Osi Road in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Reports indicate that the suspected kidnappers spared three children who were travelling with their parents. The eldest of the spared children reported the incident to the management of the transport company, Olumoh Express, in Offa, from which the victims had boarded.

The abduction reportedly occurred between 5 pm and 6 pm. Initial attempts by local vigilantes to rescue the victims were unsuccessful.

The Kwara State Police Command, through its spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the abduction in a statement issued on Sunday.

Mr. Mukaila Ogunlade, the secretary of the transport company, also confirmed the incident, stating, “The incident truly happened. In fact, we are just coming from Osi Police Station. The bus left the park with five passengers, but the oldest of the children that were left behind told us that two more people later joined them on the way. Presently, we are looking for seven people.”

SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi provided further details in the police statement: “Armed hoodlums numbering about eight reportedly intercepted a Sienna bus registered FFA 50xd, heading to Offa from Abuja and forcefully abducted seven occupants, including the driver. Upon receipt of the information, police operatives in collaboration with local vigilantes responded swiftly to the scene. The vehicle was recovered to the nearest police formation. During a coordinated search of the surrounding bush, three children aged between two and 12 years were located and safely rescued. One of the children was able to give the police detailed information of her guardian, who was contacted, and the three rescued children have been reunited with their relatives.”

The command stated that efforts have been intensified through discreet investigation, intelligence gathering, and sustained bush combing to track down the perpetrators and ensure the safe rescue of the remaining victims.

The Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, reiterated the command’s commitment to the safety and protection of all residents, urging anyone with useful information to report it through the established channels of the state police command.

