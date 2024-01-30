Gunmen abduct six pupils, teachers in Ekiti

Gunmen on Monday night abducted six pupils of a private school in Ekiti State.

The gunmen also abducted three teachers and a driver attached to the school in the Emure-Ekiti area of the state.

The victims were returning from Eporo-Ekiti when they were waylaid by the hoodlums.

The state government confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti.

The government urged the people of the state to remain calm as security has been stepped up to rescue the victims.

The statement read: “The Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has urged the citizens of the state not to despair over Monday’s kidnapping of some school pupils and their teachers in Emure- Ekiti, assuring that efforts are on to get the children and their teachers rescued.

“Security agencies in the state are already on the trail of the abductors with a mandate to bring the pupils and their teachers back safely.

“Governor Oyebanji said security is being stepped up across the state to flush out criminal elements from their hideouts.

“While calling on the citizens to remain calm and vigilant, he urged them to cooperate with security agencies, by making available relevant information to the authorities.”

