Gunmen abduct six school pupils in Nasarawa

Gunmen on Friday morning abducted six pupils in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Rahman Nansel, who confirmed the incident in a statement, journalists, said the gunmen attacked the Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) Primary School in Alwaza area of the state at about 7:00 a.m. on Friday and abducted the pupils.

Nansel said: “Confirmed. 6 pupils were abducted. They invaded the school at about 0710hrs.

“Search and rescue operation ongoing and led by the CP. He had met and commiserated with the parents of the victims.”

