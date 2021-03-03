Gunmen abduct Sokoto Commissioner's brother, sister-in-law | Ripples Nigeria

Some gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the sister in-law and brother of Sokoto state Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development, Bashir Gorau, in Gorau Town, Goronyo Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner broke the news on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

“It’s about 12:45am that, Bandits attacked our House in Gorau Town, Goronyo local government area and abducted wife of our elder brother Alhaji Lawali Gorau and one of our brother Hassan Manya.

“May God protect and return them to Us safely, Amin. In need of your prayers fellow Muslim.”

