Gunmen abduct staff, patient’s relatives at Nasarawa hospital

Gunmen on Saturday abducted five people at a private clinic in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Sunday the seven-man gang abducted one staff and four relatives of a patient at the Kunwarke Clinic and Maternity Home near the Federal University, Lafia.

However, one of the victims later escaped from the hoodlums.

The Director of the hospital, Elisha Agwadu, confirmed the incident.

He said the gunmen came 30 minutes after he left the hospital on Saturday night.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill one, abduct 10 in Nasarawa community

Agwadu said: “The kidnappers contacted me this (Sunday) morning at about 6:30 a.m. and said this was the 26th time they have come after me without getting me. They said all they were demanding from me now if I don’t want my staff and others to be killed is N20m.”

“They put a call through to me again at about 12:20 p.m. and demanded a ransom of N20million and I have told them to give me up till 6:00 p.m. They have asked me not to contact the police for anything.”

Join the conversation

Opinions