Gunmen abduct staff, student of Ogun varsities | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Gunmen abduct staff, student of Ogun varsities
Unknown gunmen have abducted the Deputy Director of Information Communication Technology, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Mrs. Lateefat Abimbola.
The hoodlums also abducted a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Toyinbo Olayinka, and two others.
The other two victims were identified as Dominic and a 17-year-old Togolese lady.
Eyewitnesses told journalists on Sunday that Abimbola was abducted near her residence in Ijebu-Ode last Thursday.
Olayinka, who is a 400-level student of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management at FUNNAB, was abducted along the Abeokuta-Ibadan Road in Odeda local government area of the state on Saturday.
Olayinka was reportedly kidnapped along with the owner of the private farm, identified as Dominic, and a 17-year-old Togolese lady.
The Head of Directorate of Public Relations, FUNAAB, Kola Adepoju confirmed the student’s abduction in a statement on Sunday.
He said: “According to the friend of the abducted student and a nursing mother, who witnessed his abduction, he (Olayinka) was kidnapped by gunmen at a private Farm in Abule Itoko, a village in Odeda local government area of the state where he had been working and living for the past three years.
“The management of the university has reported the abduction at Ogun State Police Command headquarters, Eleweeran and it’s working earnestly with the command to ensure the safety and release of the kidnapped student.”
The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists the command had been briefed on the incident.
