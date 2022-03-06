Gunmen abduct supermarket owner in Kogi

Gunmen on Friday abducted the owner of the popular Seat of Wisdom Supermarket in Lokoja, Kogi State, Mrs. Ugochukwu Okpala.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the woman was kidnapped in front of the supermarket in the state capital.

The spokesman for the state police command, William Aya, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday.

He said: “We got the information about the kidnap and the Commissioner of Police has activated all security architecture to ensure that the lady is freed without hurt while the culprits would be apprehended and brought to justice.”

