Latest Metro

Gunmen abduct Taraba chief

January 2, 2020
Gunmen abduct lawyer in Osun
By Ripples Nigeria

The Taraba State police command Thursday confirmed the abduction of the Tiv Chief of Dananacha, Daniel Mbatelen, by unknown gunmen.

Gunmen on motorbikes accosted Chief Mbatelen and his younger brother at his residence on New Year’s Day.

READ ALSO: LASUCOM gets new Provost

The gunmen, however, whisked the chief away and left his younger brother behind.

The command’s spokesman, David Misal, who confirmed the abduction, said efforts were being made to rescue the man from his captors.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!