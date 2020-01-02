Gunmen abduct Taraba chief

The Taraba State police command Thursday confirmed the abduction of the Tiv Chief of Dananacha, Daniel Mbatelen, by unknown gunmen.
Gunmen on motorbikes accosted Chief Mbatelen and his younger brother at his residence on New Year’s Day.
The gunmen, however, whisked the chief away and left his younger brother behind.
The command’s spokesman, David Misal, who confirmed the abduction, said efforts were being made to rescue the man from his captors.
