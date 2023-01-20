Gunmen abduct Taraba monarch’s wives, 6 children

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday night abducted eight family members of the head of the Mutum-Biyu community in Gassol local government area of Taraba State, Justice Sani Muhammad (retd).

The spokesman for the state police command, Usman Abdullah, confirmed the development to journalists on Friday in Jalingo.

He said the hoodlums went away with the monarch’s two wives and six children in the attack.

The spokesman added that police operatives are on the kidnappers in a bid to rescue the victims unhurt.

