Gunmen abduct Taraba varsity students

Gunmen on Monday night abducted two students of the Federal University Wukari in Taraba State.

The abducted students were Joshua Sardauna of the Department of Economic and Obianu Elizabeth from the Department of Microbiology.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Tuesday that the attackers also injured many other students in the operation that lasted one hour.

The institution’s spokesman, Ashu Agya, confirmed the incident.

He said nine persons were arrested inside the bush by youths of the community and have been handed over to the police for investigation.

The spokesman added that the university management was collaborating with security agencies to ensure the quick release of the abducted students.

