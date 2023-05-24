Metro
Gunmen abduct televangelist, one other in Adamawa
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Wednesday abducted a televangelist, Rev. Mike Ochigbo, in Adamawa State.
Ochigbo, who is the General Overseer of Freedom Power Chapel, was abducted at his home in the Nyibango area of the state on Wednesday morning.
The hoodlums also kidnapped one Pastor John Moses in the area.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill four UNICEF officials in Anambra
The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident.
He said operatives had been deployed to rescue victims.
