Gunmen abduct three at Kaduna polytechnic

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday night abducted three persons at the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Kabir Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday, said the gunmen invaded the institution at 9:00 p.m.

The polytechnic was reopened this month after the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the rector, the Head of the Department of Computer Engineering at the polytechnic, Bello Atiku, was abducted along with two of his children.

He said: “I was in Kaduna when the Chief Security Officer of the college called me and informed me about the attack.

“It is true that suspected armed bandits have kidnapped one of my staff, Engr. Bello Atiku, who is the Head of Department, Computer Engineering of the school.

“He was also kidnapped along with two children to an unknown destination.”

