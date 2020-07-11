Gunmen abduct three in Ekiti

Latest Metro

By Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Friday night abducted three persons at Isinbode-Ekiti in Ekiti East local government area of Ekiti State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Saturday the hoodlums attacked a sawmill located along the Isinbode-Ode road, dispossessed the workers of their personal belongings and abducted two victims.

The gunmen later pursued an official Hilux van conveying a government official and shot at it and abducted one of the occupants of the vehicle.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct Abia customary court judge

The spokesman of the state police command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said one the abducted victims and driver of the Hilix van had escaped from captivity.

Abutu added that the driver had been taken to a hospital for medical attention.

