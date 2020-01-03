Gunmen abduct three in Kwara, demand N50m ransom

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have abducted three indigenes of Obbo-Aiyegunle, Ekiti local government area of Kwara State.

The victims were abducted on December 31, 2019 while travelling home for the New Year celebration.

The abducted victims are two men and one woman.

However, the fourth victim reportedly escaped from the gunmen with serious injuries.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests two telecom mast vandals in Bayelsa

A former chairman of the local government, Otunba Ezekiel Gbadeyan, confirmed the incident to journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, on Friday.

Meanwhile, the hoodlums have reportedly demanded a N50million ransom from the victims’ families before releasing them.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident, saying the incident occurred four days ago.

He said: “The state police command is working seriously to ensure the safe release of the hapless victims from captivity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions