Gunmen abduct three travellers in Anambra

Gunmen on Sunday abducted three travellers along the Nise junction near Awka, Anambra State.

An eyewitness told journalists the gunmen arrived at the area in a Hilux truck and shot sporadically before whisking the victims to an unknown destination.

He added that the victims include two brothers.

Read also:Gunmen kill two police officers, one other in Anambra

The spokesman for the state police command, Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday, however, said only one person was abducted.

He said: “The information I have before me shows that one person was abducted.

“The command’s operatives have since been on the track of the abductors and the situation is being closely monitored.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now