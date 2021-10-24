Gunmen abduct three worshippers in Ogun church

Gunmen in the early hours of Sunday abducted three worshippers at a Cherubim and Seraphim Church Cherubim & Seraphim Church in Obada Oko, Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the victims – Ifeoluwa Alani-Bello, Adebare Oduntan, and Mary Oliyide – were abducted by the hoodlums during a night vigil session in the church and whisked to an unknown destination.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said the command’s anti-kidnapping unit had been deployed to the area to rescue the victims

He said: “You will all remember that police had warned members of the public from having vigil and religious activities in areas considered to be isolated and that if at all such places of worship want to have programme, they should inform the police so that police patrol could be extended to such area for adequate security.”

