Gunmen abduct two children in Ondo

Gunmen on Friday night abducted two children in Akure, Ondo State.

The children were taken away in their mother’s car parked outside the victims’ home in the Ondo State capital.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday.

She said: When the family returned from an outing at about 8:00 p.m., on Friday, the mother parked the car in front of her house and went out to open the gates leaving the two kids in the vehicle.

“Another car with three occupants suddenly drove up to her; some of the occupants collected her car keys and drove the car away with the kids inside.

“The anti-kidnapping section of the police command is already on the trail of the assailants to rescue the two kids and recover the car.”

