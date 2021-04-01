Gunmen abduct two Chinese nationals in Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

Two Chinese nationals working with a fishery and poultry company in Ogun State have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Wednesday afternoon.

The foreigners, a female and male were abducted at their place of work in Oba community, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

RipplesNigeria learnt that the gunmen stormed the Oba community shooting sporadically before picking their targets.

Oba Abdul-Ganiyu Sanyaolu, the town’s monarch confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that the abductors had escaped through the River Ogun which serves as a natural boundary for the town.

