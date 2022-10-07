Gunmen abduct two corps members in Plateau

Gunmen on Thursday abducted two National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Zomo community, Mikang Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Friday the corps members were abducted on their way to a pharmaceutical store in the community.

The spokesman for the state police command, Alabo Alfred, also confirmed the incident.

He, however, said one of the corps members escaped from the hoodlums.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill woman in Plateau

The spokesman added that police operatives had been deployed to the community to rescue the victim.

“The command was informed about the abduction of the two corps members in Mikang LGA but our men had been deployed to the community to address the situation.

“We, however, gathered that one of the corps members escaped from the kidnappers. So, we have deployed our officers and men to the community to rescue the remaining victim.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now