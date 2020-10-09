Gunmen abduct two doctors in Kogi

Gunmen on Tuesday abducted two medical doctors in Kogi State.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) which confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Lokoja, appealed to security agencies to quickly intervene and rescue the two doctors.

In the statement signed by the NMA chairman in the state, Dr. Simeon Imakoji, the victims were Dr. Ebiloma Aduku of the Zonal Hospital, Ankpa, and Dr. Kelechi Mgbahurike of Christ the King Hospital, Anyigba.

According to the association, Aduku was kidnapped at Ankpa on Tuesday while Mgbahurike was abducted from his hospital in Ayingba on Wednesday.

The statement read: “The whereabouts of the doctors were still unknown while their kidnappers had started calling the relations of those kidnapped to demand ransom.”

The NMA also appealed to the Kogi State government to work with security agencies to secure the release of the doctors.

