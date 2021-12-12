Gunmen abduct two Imo monarchs in fresh attacks

Gunmen in the early hours of Sunday abducted two traditional rulers during attacks on communities in the Okigwe local government area of Imo State.

The abducted monarchs were Eze Acho Ndukwe of Amagu Ihube and Eze Paul Ogbu of Ihitte Ihube both in Okigwe LGA.

The hoodlums also set fire on the monarchs’ palaces and vehicles during the attacks.

The spokesman for the state police command, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the incident.

He said the command had commenced investigation into the abduction of the traditional rulers.

Several traditional rulers had been abducted by criminals in Imo State in the last few weeks.

The head of the Atta ancient kingdom in the Njaba LGA, Eze Edwin Azike, who was abducted on Thursday, was killed by the hoodlums 24 hours later.

But the traditional ruler of Mbutu ancient kingdom, Eze Damian Nwaigwe, who was also kidnapped on Thursday, was released on Saturday.

