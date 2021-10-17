Metro
Gunmen abduct two Nasarawa varsity students
Gunmen on Saturday abducted two students of the Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State.
Eyewitnesses told journalists on Sunday the hoodlums stormed Mararaba, the university’s host community, at about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, shot sporadically into the air before whisking the victims to an unknown destination.
The spokesman of the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the incident, said the command’s anti-kidnapping unit had been deployed to conduct a thorough search for the victims and rescue them unhurt.
Gunmen abduct Nasarawa electoral commission secretary
“The students were kidnapped on Saturday evening in Mararaba but we did not get any report of the incident until today.
“Our men from the anti-kidnapping unit have been mobilised to conduct a thorough search in bushes and mountains in the area and rescue the victims unhurt,” the spokesman said.
