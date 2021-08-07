Metro
Gunmen abduct two passengers, kill one in Ekiti
Gunmen on Friday night abducted two travellers in Ekiti State.
The spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said the gunmen also shot dead the driver of the Lexus 330 jeep conveying the passengers.
READ ALSO: Gunmen attack station, kill Police Inspector in Imo
He said the incident occurred between Ewu-Ekiti and Aiyetoro-Ekiti, two neighbouring communities in Ilejemeje and Ido/Osi local government areas of the state.
Abutu said the police operatives in conjunction with local hunters and operatives of Amotekun Corps are already combing the forest area to rescue the victims.
