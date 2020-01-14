Gunmen abduct two teachers in Edo

Gunmen on Monday abducted two teachers at a primary school in Owan West local government area of Edo State.

The hoodlums stormed the Obi Primary School located at Obi Camp in the said local government area at 10:30 a.m., on Monday and ordered six teachers in the school to follow them after shooting sporadically.

Four of the teachers reportedly escaped while the gunmen succeeded in taking away two tutors – a man and woman.

The Chairman of Owan West LGA, Mr. Frank Ilaboya, who confirmed the teachers’ abduction to journalists on Tuesday, assured that the female teacher identified as Mrs. Esther Alabi would soon be released.

He confirmed that security agents and vigilance group rescued the male teacher late on Monday.

Ilaboya, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Hassan Otinau, stressed that efforts are being made to release the teacher unhurt.

He said: “We won’t relent until Mrs. Alabi is released unhurt. We are on top of the situation and there is hope that she will be out in no time.

“I want to commend the security agencies, the youths and other concerned members of the public who trooped out in their numbers to join hands in the search party.

“Last night, the kidnappers made contact with the family and I personally spoke with Mrs. Alabi and urged her to be in good spirits that help was near.

“We will step up the search party this morning and no stone will be left unturned until the victim is rescued unhurt. I believe that with the combined efforts of all, we will get her out in no time

“I am personally pained by this ugly situation, where harmless primary school teachers are now targets of kidnappers.

“Yesterday (Monday) was their first day at school after the New Year’s break, and their joy of reuniting with their pupils had been turned upside down.

“One thing I want to tell our people is that we will chase and chase these bandits out of Owan West. That is a promise and we won’t compromise on this.”

