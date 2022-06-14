Gunmen abduct two worshippers in Ogun church

Gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday abducted two members of a Celestial Church of Christ at Wasimi in the Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said the victims were abducted during a vigil service in the church.

He added that police operatives are on the kidnappers’ trail.

Oyeyemi said: “The hoodlums stormed the church during a vigil service and kidnapped two members.

“We are on the kidnappers’ trail. It is our duty to rescue the victims and we are doing everything possible to do that.”

