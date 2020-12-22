Gunmen abduct university student in Jigawa, demand N50m ransom

A female student of the Sule Lamido University, Jigawa State, Zainab Isa Zakari Bosuwa, has been abducted by gunmen from her family residence and a ransom of N50 million placed on her.

According to the victim’s sister, Hasfat, the 400-level student was kidnapped by the gunmen on Monday, December 21, at about 1am.

“The gunmen scaled the fence to our house through our neighbor’s compound after threatening him with a gun,” Hafsat said.

Continuing, Hasfat said:

“It was about 1 am in the morning when we heard some people burgling our windows, because the doors could not be broken.

“They stole some money from our daddy’s room and snatched our phones. They then gathered all of us in the sitting room and kidnapped our elder sister after asking about our elder brothers who are not residing in Jigawa.

Hafsat added that the kidnappers later called the family to request for a ransom of N50 million to secure the release of Zainab.

“At about 10am today, (Tuesday) the kidnappers called requesting for N50 million ransom for the release of Zainab.”

