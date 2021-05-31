Gunmen abduct varsity lecturer in Taraba | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Gunmen abduct varsity lecturer in Taraba
Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Sunday abducted a lecturer of the Taraba State University, Jalingo.
The lecturer, who is simply identified as Umar Buba, is the Head of the Forestry and Wildlife Management Department at the university.
The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Vincent Ado-Tenebe, confirmed the lecturer’s abduction in a statement on Monday.
Ado-Tenebe, who visited the scene of the incident, said the hoodlums fired sporadic gunshots to displace the security officials attached to the staff quarters during the attack.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct Taraba Deputy governor’s PA
He said: “This is a very sad story. This incident last occurred about two to three years ago when our Director of Information was kidnapped. After that, we put so many strategies on the ground to prevent ugly situations in the future.
“I am so surprised that this happened again, and I know that we have police and NSCDC personnel. Our security outfit and vigilante members were hired by the institution to keep the place safe and despite all of these, the former Dean of Students Affair has been kidnapped.”
The spokesman of the Taraba State Police Command, David Misal, also confirmed the incident.
He said the police operatives are on the trail of the kidnappers to rescue the lecturer.
By: Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...