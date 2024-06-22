Gunmen abduct village head in Nasarawa

Gunmen on Thursday abducted the Madakin of the Shabu community in Lafia local government area of Nasarawa State, Musa Shuaibu.

A resident of the community told journalists on Saturday that the victim was kidnapped a few meters away from his residence and about 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and whisked to an unknown destination.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the incident in Lafia.

He said police operatives have been deployed to the area to rescue the victim.

“Efforts are ongoing to rescue the victim and arrest the criminals,” the spokesman added.

