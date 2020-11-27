Gunmen abduct wife of Akeredolu’s Chief of Staff

The wife of the Chief of Staff to the Ondo Governor, Olugbenga Ale, has been reportedly kidnapped by some unknown gunmen.

It was learnt that Mrs Ale was abducted in Owena Community of the state on Thursday night.

This is coming barely 24-hours after a first class monarch, Oba Adegoke Isreal Adeusi, was murdered in the state.

On confirming the incident, a community source said she was abducted on her way back from Lagos to Akure, the state’s capital.

“She was abducted around Owena by bandits who laid siege on the highway and took her into the forest,” he said.

An aide (name withheld) to Governor Akeredolu, also confirmed the incident.

He said, “The case has been reported to the security agencies especially the Amotekun and army to comb everywhere and we are expecting a feedback soon.

“The governor is also aware of the incident already and has also visited the house of the Chief of Staff at Alagbaka with plans to ensure the safe release of the woman.

“He could not even present the 2021 budget before the state’s House of Assembly and had to send one of his commissioners to do the presentation on his behalf due to the incident.”

Meanwhile, when the spokesperson to the State Police Command,Tee-Leo Ikoro, was contacted, he said he was unaware of the abduction.

