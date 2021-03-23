Gunmen abduct wife of late surveyor-general in Ekiti | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Sunday kidnapped Mrs. Funmilola Osalusi, wife of the late Surveyor-General of Ekiti State, Felix Oladapo Osalusi, in Ado-Ekiti.

Osalusi, who is a staff of Ado-Ekiti of Local Government Area of the state, was abducted in front of her residence at about 9:20 p.m. on Sunday and whisked to an unknown location.

The spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday, said the woman was tricked by the gunmen who ferried her away in their car.

READ ALSO: For the fourth time in one week, gunmen attack police station in Anambra

He said: “The armed men, numbering three, were said to have knocked the gate of the victim’s residence and tricked her into coming outside the house.

“She came out of the gate to ascertain the identities of the ‘guests’ and the gunmen quietly took her away in their vehicle.”

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Mobayo, has deployed detectives to suspected bushes to rescue the woman.

He added that the police detectives would work with operatives of Amotekun Corps, hunters, and other stakeholders to rescue the widow from captivity.

Join the conversation

Opinions