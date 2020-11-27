Gunmen abduct wife of Ondo governor’s aide

Unknown gunmen have abducted wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Olugbenga Ale

Mrs. Ale was abducted alongside her driver and one other person along Ondo-Akure Expressway on Thursday night.

The incident occurred a few hours after gunmen killed the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi, along the Elegbeka area of Ose local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.

He told journalists that police operatives are on the trail of the hoodlums.

