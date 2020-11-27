Latest Metro

Gunmen abduct wife of Ondo governor’s aide

November 27, 2020
1 killed, several injured as unknown gunmen attack Osun community
By Ripples Nigeria

Unknown gunmen have abducted wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Olugbenga Ale

Mrs. Ale was abducted alongside her driver and one other person along Ondo-Akure Expressway on Thursday night.

The incident occurred a few hours after gunmen killed the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi, along the Elegbeka area of Ose local government area of the state.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill monarch in Ondo

The spokesman of the state police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.

He told journalists that police operatives are on the trail of the hoodlums.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */