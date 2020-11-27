Unknown gunmen have abducted wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Olugbenga Ale
Mrs. Ale was abducted alongside her driver and one other person along Ondo-Akure Expressway on Thursday night.
The incident occurred a few hours after gunmen killed the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi, along the Elegbeka area of Ose local government area of the state.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill monarch in Ondo
The spokesman of the state police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident.
He told journalists that police operatives are on the trail of the hoodlums.
- Gunmen abduct wife of Ondo governor’s aide - November 27, 2020
- Stanbic IBTC branches out into insurance business - November 27, 2020
- Comptroller of prisons arraigned, remanded in EFCC custody for employment scam - November 27, 2020