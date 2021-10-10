Gunmen abduct youth leader in Ogun

Gunmen on Thursday kidnapped the Coordinator of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in Odogbolu local government area of Ogun State, Olamilekan Okunuga.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the youth leader was around Ogere in Ikenne local government area of the state while returning from Ibadan.

The Chairman of the NYCN, Abduljabar Ayelaagbe, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday, said the hoodlums had contacted the victim’s family and demanded N30 million ransom.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said one person has been arrested in connection with the abduction of the youth coordinator.

