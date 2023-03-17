Gunmen abduct YPP deputy governorship candidate, 3 others in Cross River

Gunmen on Thursday evening abducted the Young Progressives Party (YPP) deputy governorship candidate in Cross River State, Mr. Agbor Onyi.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Irene Ugbo told journalists in Calabar that Onyi was abducted alongside three others along the Calabar-Ogoja highway.

She said the victims include an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, Imojara Imojara.

The victims, according to Ugbo, were travelling to Northern Cross River for Saturday’s election when they were waylaid by the hoodlums.

She said: “The victims were travelling in a Toyota Corolla when the kidnappers stopped the vehicle and took them away into the forest.

“One of the occupants, Mrs. Sandara Egbung, is the wife of Governor Ben Ayade’s aide.”

Ugbo, however, said that the command was working tirelessly to rescue the victims.

