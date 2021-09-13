Gunmen allegedly abduct PDP chieftain in Edo

Unknown gunmen have allegedly abducted a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Dickson Imasogie.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the PDP leader was abducted along the Agbor road in the early hours of Monday, September 13.

According to reports, Imasogie was abducted by the gunmen alongside his driver and one other person who was in the vehicle with him, while he was on his way to his farm.

Meanwhile, the state police command was yet to confirm the incident as of the time of filing this report.

More details later…

