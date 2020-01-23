Gunmen assassinate APC chieftain in Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, who is one of the leaders of the party in Ona Ara Local Government, has reportedly been killed by unknown gunmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Wednesday.

Though, the details of his death remain sketchy, the APC chieftain was murdered in his house located at Oremeji Agugu area of Ibadan immediately after Dhur prayer in a mosque located in his premises.

His death was confirmed in a post on social media by the Deputy National Youth leader of the party, Afeez Mobolaji Repete who described the deceased as a devout Muslim.

He said, “The leader of APC in Ona Ara LG, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan is murdered.

“Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, you were a principled politician, a devoted muslim and a political leader.

“Those that killed you will never have peace. Rest in peace Baba Gbemisola, Baba Lateef.”

As at the time of filing in this report, the Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, was yet to confirm the murder of the APC chieftain.

