Gunmen attack Abuja-bound passenger bus in Kogi, abduct 12 persons

An Abuja -bound Bayelsa passenger bus was reportedly attacked by unknown gunmen along the Okene-Lokoja expressway in Kogi State on Tuesday, with 12 people abducted.

One of the passengers escaped while two others sustained serious injuries.

The ill-fated bus, owned by De-prize Motors, a Yenagoa- based transport firm was travelling from the Bayelsa State capital to Abuja when it came under attack at about 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

A staff of the transport firm, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the kidnappers are demanding N50million ransom from the firm for the release of their driver while the fate of the other victims has not been ascertained.

Two of the injured passengers were said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the confluence state.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram fighters kill 14 in Chad

“The gunmen opened fire on the bus at a bad portion of the road and two of the passengers were hit by bullet.

“The other passengers were forcibly whisked away by the gunmen to an unknown destination while the injured passengers were left in their pool of blood,” a source said.

A senior police officer, who confirmed the incident, however said the number of persons abducted could not be ascertained until they are found.

He said: “Two of the passengers suffered gunshot injuries and are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

“Efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims.”

Join the conversation

Opinions