Latest Metro

Gunmen attack Abuja home of PDP governors’ forum chief, steal valuables

January 15, 2020
1 killed, several injured as unknown gunmen attack Osun community
By Ripples Nigeria

Armed men on Wednesday evening raided the Abuja home of the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Earl Osaro Onaiwu.

The five-man gang broke into Onaiwu’s home and carted away valuables worth several million of Naira.

Items taken away by the hoodlums included two television sets, phones, and other valuables.

READ ALSO: Security agents rescue abducted Plateau aid worker, four others

Onaiwu, who spoke with journalists, expressed shock at the development and wondered how the marauders gained access to his house and stole valuable items.

He decried the present security situation in the country as pathetic, saying if a secured place could be raided by the gunmen, nowhere is safe in the country.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!