Gunmen attack Abuja home of PDP governors’ forum chief, steal valuables

Armed men on Wednesday evening raided the Abuja home of the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Earl Osaro Onaiwu.

The five-man gang broke into Onaiwu’s home and carted away valuables worth several million of Naira.

Items taken away by the hoodlums included two television sets, phones, and other valuables.

Onaiwu, who spoke with journalists, expressed shock at the development and wondered how the marauders gained access to his house and stole valuable items.

He decried the present security situation in the country as pathetic, saying if a secured place could be raided by the gunmen, nowhere is safe in the country.

