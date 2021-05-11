Gunmen attack again in Abia, raze down NDLEA office | Ripples Nigeria

The attacks by unknown gunmen in Abia state seem to have no end in sight as the Amaekpu Ohafia Local Government Area office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was on Tuesday set ablaze.

The State Commandantbof the anti-drug agency, Mr Akingbade Bamidele confirmed the attack and also disclosed that no casualty was recorded.

Ripples Nigeria had reported on Monday of an attack on an INEC office in the Ohafia Local Government Area of the state, which was burnt down leaving electoral materials and office equipment destroyed.

READ ASLO: NDLEA arrests alleged major supplier of drugs in Abia

Reacting to the attack on public facilities in the state, Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, had in a statement through the Commissioner for Information in the State, Mr. John Okiyi-Kalu warned that he would not spare resources in bringing criminal elements to justice.

Join the conversation

Opinions