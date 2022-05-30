Gunmen attack Anambra Broadcasting Service, set building ablaze

Unknown gunmen on Monday attacked the Anambra State Broadcasting Service in Onitsha and unleashed mayhem on the staff.

The hoodlums also set the broadcasting station studio complex, and two vehicles ablaze in the facility located in Awada area of Onitsha.

A staff of the organisation told journalists that the gunmen came into the premises after overpowering the security men and shot sporadically into the air.

Although no life was lost in the attack, the hoodlums attacked the staff they met in the premises and inflicted injuries on them.

