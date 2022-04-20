Connect with us

Gunmen attack Anambra divisional police headquarters, set three vehicles ablaze

Published

16 mins ago

on

Gunmen on Wednesday morning attacked the divisional police headquarters in Anaku, Anyamelum area of Anambra State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Awka, however, said no life was lost in the attack.

He said three police operational vehicles in the premises were set on fire by the hoodlums.

Ikenga said: “The Anambra Police operatives courageously and successfully repelled an attack on Anaku divisional headquarters in the early hours of April 20.

Read also: Gunmen kill one policeman in attack close to Gov Soludo’s country home

“The operatives stood firm and engaged the hoodlums which made them to flee the scene.

“The miscreants in a bid to escape threw bonfires inside the station and it affected three of police operational vehicles.

“No casualty on part of police and all police arms are intact.”

Anambra and other states in the South-East had recorded several attacks on police stations and other public facilities in the last one year.

