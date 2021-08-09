Gunmen attack another police station in Anambra

Gunmen attacked the Nnewi Area Police Command in Anambra State on Monday.

A resident of the Nnewi community told journalists the hoodlums stormed the facility in seven vehicles at about 2:00 p.m., overpowered the police operatives and carted away arms from the station.

The latest attack is the fifth in Anambra State in the last four months.

Several police facilities in the South-East had come under violent attacks from criminals since the beginning of this year.

He said: “We gathered that the shooting was between suspected gunmen and police at Nnewi Police Area Command. The incident caused pandemonium among the residents of Nnewi community.

READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly kill police inspector in Anambra attack

“The gunmen came to the police station in about seven vehicles and started shooting. The shooting lasted more than one hour.

“They overpowered the police and carted away arms at the station.

“The hoodlums left the police station before the reinforcement from the combined team of the military arrived the scene.”

The spokesman of the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka, however, said the operatives successfully repelled the attackers.

Join the conversation

Opinions