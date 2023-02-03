News
Gunmen attack APGA governorship candidate in Ebonyi
Gunmen on Thursday the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Bernard Odoh, in Okpoto, Ishielu local government area of the state.
Although Odoh escaped unscathed in the attack, his driver died from injuries sustained in the incident.
The APGA candidate, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday, described the attack as an assassination attempt.
He added that two officers attached to his security details were seriously injured in the incident.
Odoh alleged that members of the South-East security network, Ebubeagu, were behind the attack.
Ebonyi and other states in the South-East have recorded a number of violent incidents in the last two years with politicians and other prominent people in the region killed or abducted by non-state agents during the period.
