Gunmen attack armed correctional officers, free kidnap, murder suspects

Gunmen, in a daring attack on Thursday, opened fire on Nigeria Correctional Service officers, who were conveying 10 crime suspects to a Plateau High Court in Barkin Ladi, freeing them in the process.

The gunmen were also said to have taken away six of the suspects, preventing them from standing trial for the charges preferred against them.

According to reports, the incident happened in Barkin Ladi as a convoy of vehicles brought the suspects, who were charged with kidnapping, murder, rape and cattle rustling, among others, from Jos into the High Court premises.

Read also: Gunmen abduct Abia commissioner’s father

An eyewitness however said that the gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, took away the six suspects unchallenged.

According to him, as the convoy arrived at the court premises, the gunmen who had laid ambush by the court entrance opened fire on the convoy, and released the suspects, with the four armed guards accompanying the convoy failing to return fire.

The state Commandant of the NCS, Mr. S.A. Musa, who said the court had not notified him of a change in hearing date, is said to have briefed the Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka on the development.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack, police sources said.

Join the conversation

Opinions