Gunmen attack Bauchi community, kill two

Some unknown gunmen on Sunday, invaded Gudum Hausawa community in Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State, killing two persons.

It was gathered that the assailants in the early hours of Sunday, invaded the sleepy community, armed with dangerous weapons.

It was also learnt that a man and a young girl were found dead after the invaders left.

A resident of the community, who spoke with journalists in Bauchi, on condition of anonymity, expressed surprise at the attack on the community, adding that no one knew the reason for the attack.

He further disclosed that there was a little misunderstanding among some people in the community recently, adding that he could not say if the invasion was a fallout of the misunderstanding.

Read also: Gunmen abduct two doctors in Kogi

While calling on the state government to urgently provide adequate security for the people living in the community, the source said the community had been witnessing attacks in recent times.

The Bauchi State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the attack, saying that the police received report on the killings.

According to him, the police operatives have since been drafted to the community to maintain law and order, adding that investigation of the attack was ongoing.

He said that normalcy had since been restored in the community, and that policemen deployed there were patrolling the community to prevent a recurrence and reprisal attack.

The PPRO however, appealed to residents of the community to come forward with vital information that could aid the police in their investigation of the attack, in order to arrest the culprits.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions