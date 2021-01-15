Gunmen attack Bayelsa community, raze buildings

Gunmen on Friday attacked the Ogila-ama community in the Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State and set fire to buildings.

Residents of the community told journalists that the gunmen came in three speed boats and shot sporadically to scare away people.

However, it is still unclear if casualties were recorded in the attack.

One of the residents, Bolouikie Ogoro, said the gunmen fired gunshots indiscriminately to ward off any resistance before going ahead to destroy properties and set fire to buildings.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, has dispatched detectives to the community to investigate the incident.

Butswat added that police operatives were on the trail on the gunmen.

