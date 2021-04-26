Gunmen attack Benue varsity, abduct students | Ripples Nigeria

Unknown gunmen have reportedly attacked the Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi, Benue State, where an unspecified number of students were abducted on Monday.

Though details of the incident are sketchy, some students who managed to escape the attack have narrated that the heavily armed gunmen broke into the school in the early hours of Monday, shooting sporadically into the air and dared the security guards to come out and face them.

“Some of the students managed to escape but those who were unlucky were kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination,” one student said.

The institution’s Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit (IPPR), Rosemary Waku, who confirmed the incident to Ripples Nigeria, said the school has been shut down while the police have begun investigation.

She added that a headcount is being conducted to ascertain the number of students that have been abducted, and promised to issue a statement later.

The state Public Relations Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene who also confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police in the state has set up a combined crack team to go after the bandits and rescue the students.

