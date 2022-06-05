Gunmen attack bus in Kwara, kill two passengers, abduct many

Gunmen have attacked a passenger bus with the registration number XC167MUN along Obbo-Aiyegunle-Osi road, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State and killed two persons.

The gunmen also abducted scores of passengers in the ill-fated bus.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the gunmen shot the driver simply known as Akeem and a woman called Mama Ariye who were residents in Obbo Aiyegunle town.

Kwara Police Command Spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, said the command has swung into action to ensure the arrest of perperators.

He noted: “On receipt of the information by the police in Obbo-Aiyegunle, policemen, vigilantes, local hunters and available members of sister agencies on ground immediately raced to the scene in an effort to get the victims rescued.

“Bodies of the dead were retrieved and deposited at Carosi Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, has given a marching order to the Area Commander and the Divisional Police officers covering the area to move into the bushes to ensure that the kidnapped victims were rescued and the kidnappers arrested. Perpetrators of the crime would be smoked out from wherever they may be hiding.

“A-24 hourly patrol of the area in conjunction with other sister security agencies to boost the confidence of the people and to also prevent any further attack in the area.”

